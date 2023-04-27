In a bid to promote youth development in the province of Palawan, the Provincial Sports Office (PSO) in partnership with Aborlan local government, has organized a Basic Boxing Training for 31 young boxers from the municipality and nearby towns.

The training, which began on April 23 and will run until April 28, 2023, aims to strengthen sporting events and hone the talent and skills of Palawan’s athletes, particularly in the field of boxing.

The participants, consisting of aspiring boxers, are undergoing an intensive training program that covers the fundamentals of boxing, including footwork, punches, and defense. The training is being held in Aborlan and is being supervised by experienced coaches.

The organizers of the training hope that this initiative will encourage more young Palaweños to engage in sports and develop their skills further. Aside from Aborlan, similar activities will be conducted in other municipalities to give more young people a chance to hone their skills and reach their full potential.

