Capitol allocates P80 million for incoming 3 provinces plebiscite

“Pinadala na natin sa COMELEC ang P80 million, pero ang sabi nila ay may idadagdag pa pero kailangan pa idaan sa Sangguniang [Panlalawigan],” Alvarez said Friday during his monthly meeting with the local media at the Capitol.

Governor Jose Alvarez said Friday that the provincial government’s P80 million allocation for the holding of the plebiscite on May 11 for the creation of three Palawan provinces had been sent to the Commission on Elections (COMELEC).

“Pinadala na natin sa COMELEC ang P80 million, pero ang sabi nila ay may idadagdag pa pero kailangan pa idaan sa Sangguniang [Panlalawigan],” Alvarez said Friday during his monthly meeting with the local media at the Capitol.

The plebiscite will decide whether Palaweños will agree to divide the province into three separate local government units (LGUs), namely Palawan del Norte, Palawan del Sur, and Palawan Oriental.

Palawan del Norte will be composed of the municipalities of Coron, Culion, Busuanga, Linapacan, Taytay, and El Nido; Palawan Oriental by Roxas, Araceli, Dumaran, Cuyo, Agutaya, Magsaysay, Cagayancillo, and San Vicente; and Palawan del Sur by Aborlan, Narra, Quezon, Rizal, Sofronio Española, Brooke’s Point, Bataraza, Balabac, and Kalayaan.

“Kung ayaw mo, mag-no ka. Hindi naman ito paramihan ng list of voters kundi paramihan ng those who only voted. Walang problema kung mag-no kayo, pero ang problema kasi sa mga ayaw ay hindi naman maka-boto,” Alvarez said, referring to naysayers of the Palawan division.

Alvarez said if the “yes” vote wins, Roxas, Taytay, and Brooke’s Point, which are the capitals, will receive P750 million each from the provincial government’s savings.

“P750 million each capital, ‘yong first tranche ay from savings natin. Kung kailangan ng pambili ng lupa [para sa capitol ay mayroon na],” Alvarez added.

Related

About the Author Aira Genesa Magdayao is the chief of correspondents of Palawan News. She covers politics, government policies, tourism, health, and sports. Her interests are exploring different places and food.