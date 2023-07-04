The provincial government of Palawan has allocated P7.9 million to restore the historic Old Governor’s Residence near the Immaculate Conception Cathedral in Puerto Princesa and transform it into a museum.

The project’s goal is to preserve the site’s heritage and create a museum, according to provincial information officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco.

Phase 1 of the restoration project, he said, began in June and is progressing steadily. The target completion date is December 13, 2023, when the Old Governor’s Residence will officially open to the public as a museum showcasing Palawan’s 400-year history and the significance of Christianity in the region.

Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates expressed his commitment to restoring the Old Governor’s Residence during his State of the Province Address (SOPA) last year, highlighting the project’s role in promoting history and strengthening Palawan’s cultural and tourism sectors. The project also symbolizes unity among the Palaweño community.

To enhance the visitor experience, plans are underway to improve the compound’s landscape and establish a coffee shop on the premises for tourists.

Governor Socrates inspected the ongoing restoration project on June 8, accompanied by Officer-in-Charge Provincial Engineer Aireen Laguisma and the project’s construction manager, Jose Bustamante.

The Old Governor’s Residence holds special significance as it was the home of Governor Socrates’ family from 1968 to 1986, during the term of his father, former governor Salvador “Badong” Socrates.