The Palawan provincial board approved Tuesday a total of P305 million as relief aid to families affected by Typhoon Odette, as well as assistance to contractual employees of the provincial government.

On Tuesday, the provincial board approved and authorized the use of P155 million from the national government for typhoon-affected households.

“‘Imo-monitor natin ‘yong pinaka may pangangailangan kasi hindi naman puwede na pumunta doon para mamigay tayo. Titingnan pa natin,” board member Leoncio Ola, chair of committee on appropriations said.

According to the Emergency Operations Center (EOC), there are around 61,557 families affected by the Typhoon in the northern part of the province.

Relief operations are still ongoing in the municipalities, with the provincial government having already distributed 12,466 family food packs and 2,490 sacks of rice.

“Namigay din tayo ng bigas, importante ang pagkain kasi inaayos nila ang bahay nila pero kung wala naman pagkain kawawa,” he added.

Also on Tuesday, Governor Jose Alvarez also met all provincial government department heads to discuss the utilization of funds.

The provincial board also separately approved a P150 million supplemental budget to extend cash aid to its estimated 5,000 contractual employees.

Ola said that each employee will receive P6,000 in total that will be distributed before the end of December.

“Actually, P6,000 ‘yan, P3,000 is cash and the rest are groceries as per the supplemental budget na in-approve namin. Para sa mga contractual lang ito, napakarami ng contractual,” he said.

He said that even without the calamity, the provincial government provides cash aid to its employees.

“Not even nagkaroon ng bagyo ay nagbibigay talaga tayo kahit last year. Parang pakunswelo na lang natin sa kanila kasi hindi sila mabibigyan ng kagaya sa mga permanent,” Ola said.

“So, by all means ay ginawan ng paraan ng provincial government. Hindi ‘yan naze-zero sa term ni Gov JCA,” he added.