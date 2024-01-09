The Palawan provincial government extended financial assistance to a total of 1,961 residents in 2023 through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation (AICS) program, managed by the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

The assistance included medical aid for 1,711 individuals, burial assistance for 95, transportation aid for 115, and support for 40 individuals facing various needs, such as those affected by fires and calamities.

A substantial total, amounting to ₱31,798,983.21, was disbursed to the Palaweños during the past year.

The CIU, spearheaded by the PSWDO, serves as the primary service provider for Palaweños in need, especially those from indigent families facing illnesses and hospitalization.

The unit provides financial aid or guarantee letters to partner medical facilities in the province to settle hospital bills.

Abigail Ablaña, PSWDO head, said the CIU plays a crucial role in establishing an efficient system for providing financial assistance, aligned with the governor’s directives.

“Ang Crisis Intervention Unit ng PSWDO ay tumatalima alinsunod sa direktiba ng mahal nating si Gob. Dennis Socrates na magbigay tulong na just and fair para sa kabutihang pangkalahatan ng sambayanang Palawenyo. Patuloy na kakalinga ang aming tanggapan sa mga nangangailangan ng tulong whether it be financial assistance or psychosocial support,” Ablaña emphasized.

The financial aid is granted through Provincial Ordinance No. 3210, series of 2023, known as the Expanded/Revised Financial Assistance Program of the Province of Palawan under the Public Welfare Program (PWP). Medical assistance provided to an individual can reach up to ₱100,000, depending on their hospital expenses.

Residents of Palawan seeking medical assistance, especially those from various municipalities in the province, are encouraged to visit the PSWDO at the provincial capitol for evaluation.

They are also required to submit the necessary documents to facilitate the processing of their requests.