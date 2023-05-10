Palawan provincial government and Adventist Hospital Palawan (AHP) have signed formally signed an agreement on the provision of medical assistance to indigent patients on Tuesday at the said hospital in Puerto Princesa City.

The memorandum of agreement (MOA) signing was led by Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates and President-CEO Marijoe Pialago of AHP. Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) chief Abigail Ablaña and Cristal Coronado, marketing director of the hospital, also signed as witnesses.

The agreement aims to establish a good partnership between the province and the hospital to provide more assistance to indigent Palaweños through the Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) under the management of the PSWDO.

The CIU provides financial assistance to indigent who are hospitalized based on Provincial Ordinance 2211, Series of 2020.

The MOA also seeks to provide a credit line for the provincial government at the hospital to expedite the transaction of poor patients who are given a guarantee letter by the PSWDO to reduce their hospital bills.

Governor Socrates believes that this partnership with the hospital will help many residents. He also thanked the leadership of Adventist Hospital for their continuous service to Palaweños.

“It’s my pride, it’s my pleasure, and my privilege also to be here to join you in this signing of the memorandum of agreement. Alam kong maraming matutulungan dito sa ating relationship na ito and something good, something be partakes of the divine world of healing. With that po, i’d like to thank everyone who contributed for making this thing happen (I know that many will be helped through our relationship and something good, something that partakes of the divine world of healing. With that, I would like to thank everyone who contributed to making this thing happen),” the governor said.

Ablaña said that the MOA signing will strengthen the partnership between the Provincial Government and Adventist Hospital Palawan for the benefit of Palaweños, particularly the indigent patients who seek help from the Provincial Government.

“Today’s MOA signing between the Provincial Government and Adventist Hospital Palawan is a beginning of a more fruitful partnership in building a happy Palawan where there is equity and inclusivity for all Palaweños,” said Ablaña.

About Post Author