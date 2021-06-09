Capa arrives, to take over DepEd-Palawan after quarantine

Newly-appointed Department of Education (DepEd)-Palawan Schools Division Superintendent Roger Capa has arrived in the city to head the Schools Division Office (SDO) of the province.

Assistant Schools Division Superintendent (ASDS) Arnie Ventura said Capa arrived on Monday and is currently undergoing a mandatory 7-day quarantine as part of COVID-19 protocols.

“Wala naman siyang urgent matters this week, since under lockdown din ang office ngayon, puro lang siya pag-sign ng memos and orders, kasi naasikaso na rin naming lahat dito kahit papaano,” Ventura said Tuesday.

Ventura added that the SDO will be having a series of management committee (mancom) meetings to discuss pressing matters such as the upcoming end of the school year in July.

“This coming Friday, mayroon kaming regional mancom [meeting]. After that mayroon kaming mancom, lahat ng mga school heads at supervisors, doon idi-discuss ang upcoming graduation at the end of the school year sa July, ‘yong school accreditation, at ‘yong vaccination para sa mga teachers,” he said.

Ventura added that after the end of the school year, the Division Office will be assessing how students and teachers performed after a year of distance learning amidst the pandemic.

Capa, formerly Occidental Mindoro’s education superintendent, replaced former superintendent Natividad Bayubay who became controversial following her suspension and investigation for graft allegations.

