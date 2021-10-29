Candles at local businesses have kept their pricing in line with the recommended retail price (SRP) for the All Souls’ Day celebration this year, based on the latest monitoring of the Department of Trade and Industry.



Persival Narbonita, local DTI information officer, said in a text message Thursday that prices remain steady and no rise was detected, similar to last year’s rates.

“Base sa monitoring ngayong week, kasama ‘yong candles, ay same prices pa rin as last year. Yong common na kandila lang ang mino-monitor namin—iyong pang-masa lang na kandila kasama,” he said.

Candles are one of the most often utilized goods during the All Souls’ Day celebrations at cemeteries. Cemeteries, memorial parks, and columbaria in Puerto Princesa will be closed from October 29 until November 2 in compliance with the presidential order issued in response to the COVID-19 cases.

The DTI monitors businesses’ compliance with candle pricing in accordance with the SRP of basic needs and key commodities as of August 29.

The 5-star Esperma White 20 pieces (pcs) per pack #03 is sold at P41.00; 5-star Esperma White 20 pcs per pack #06 is P88.00; 5-star Esperma White 5 pcs per pack #08 is P115; 5-star Esperma White 4 pcs per pack #14 is P27.50, and 5-star Esperma White 2 pcs per pack #22 is P90.00

The Export Candles White 20 pcs per pack #03 is P32; Export Candles White 20 pcs per pack #05 is P49.75; Export Candles White 20 pcs per pack #05 is P49.75; Export Candles White 20 pcs per pack #06 is P69.75; Export Candles White 12 pcs per pack #08 is P49.75; Export Candles White 10 pcs per pack #10 is P59.75; Export Candles White 10 pcs per pack #12 is P59.75; Export Candles White 8 pcs per pack #14 is P59.75; Export Candles White 4 pcs per pack #16 is P29.75; Export Candles White 4 pcs per pack #18 is P39.75; Export Candles White 4 pcs per pack #19 is 79.75; Export Candles White 2 pcs per pack #20×2 is P54.75, and Export Candles White 4 pcs per pack #20×4 is P99.75

The Export Vigil Candles White or Yellow 12 pcs per pack #01 is P49.75, Export Vigil Candles White or Yellow 4 pcs per pack #2×4 is P44.75, and Export Vigil Candles White or Yellow 6 pcs per pack #2×6 is P69.75

The Liwanag Esperma Candle White 20 pcs per pack #03 is P62; Liwanag Esperma Candle White 20 pcs per pack #05 is P83; Liwanag Esperma Candle White 4 pcs per pack #16 is P43.75; Liwanag Esperma Candle White 4 pcs per pack #18 is P71.75, and Liwanag Esperma Candle White 2 pcs per pack #24 is P167.50.

The Manila Wax Sperma White 10 pcs per pack #02 is P46; Manila Wax Sperma White 20 pcs per pack #03 is P56; Manila Wax Sperma White 20 pcs per pack #04 is P40.50; Manila Wax Sperma White 4 pcs per pack #14 is P46; Manila Wax Sperma White 2 pcs per pack #16 is P51; Manila Wax Votive White or Yellow 6 pcs per pack #01 is P71; Manila Wax Votive White or Yellow 6 pcs per pack #02 is P61, and Manila Wax Votive White or Yellow 6 pcs per pack #03 is P51.00

Other necessities and prime commodities monitored by DTI can be accessed through https://www.dti.gov.ph/konsyumer/latest-srps-basic-necessities-prime-commodities/