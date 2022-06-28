Two Canadian nationals touring Bacuit Bay in El Nido on a kayak got stranded in Cadlao Island due to bad weather and were rescued by personnel of the Coast Guard Station (CGS) in the municipality.

They were identified by CGS El Nido in a report as Hubacek Misha, 23, and Thomas Abbott, 22.

Misha and Abbott reportedly went on a rented kayak from the shores of Barangay Buena Suerte to the bay for some water activities. However, around 3 p.m. the weather condition turned bad, making them decide to seek shelter on Cadlao Island.

Information about the two Canadians was reported to the CGS El Nido by a certain Zekiah Romualdo, staff of Anang Balat Travel and Tours, who got worried for them when they did not return on time.

- Advertisement -

CGS El Nido said upon arrival at the vicinity waters off Cadlao Island, the team sighted them and rendered necessary assistance to the two. They were brought to the MB Excalibur en route to Brgy. Buena Suerte.