Four Canadian nationals and the driver of the van they were traveling in sustained minor injuries after an accident on the national highway in Purok Republic, Barangay IV, Roxas, northern Palawan, yesterday morning, April 12, while en route to El Nido.

A report from the Palawan Police Provincial Office (PPPO) shared by Police Major Ric Ramos stated that the accident occurred around 9:20 a.m.

The police did not identify the Canadian nationals but stated that the van was being driven by Allan Mark Olaño, 37, a resident of Barangay Salvacion in the same town.

“The four passengers are all Canadian nationals, and the vehicle used was a Hi-Ace Toyota Commuter Deluxe Passenger Van,” the police report stated.

Investigation revealed that before the accident, the vehicle was traveling from Puerto Princesa City to El Nido.

As the vehicle navigated a sharp curve, the slick road, a result of sudden heavy rainfall, caused the rear tires to lose traction, resulting in the crash at the accident site. The vehicle’s front collides with a tree in a picture that the PPPO has released.

The Roxas MDRRMO staff transported all of the passengers to Roxas Baptist Hospital with minor injuries.

The driver also sustained minor injuries, while the vehicle incurred unspecified damages to its front and rear.

The PPPO has not provided any updates regarding the condition of the patients at this time.