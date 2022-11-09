A Canadian delegation is set to visit Manila to attract Filipino health care professionals, especially nurses, to work in Saskatchewan, the Canadian Embassy in Manila announced Wednesday.

The mission, to be led by Saskatchewan Minister of Health Paul Merriman, would be in Manila from Nov. 28 to Dec. 2 and will hold a series of workshops and information sessions where interested health care workers can pre-register and attend.

Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) representatives, the Embassy said, would also be present to “interview on-site”.

“While in Manila, the focus will be on recruitment of qualified health care workers including registered nurses, continuing care assistants, and other high priority professions,” the Embassy said.

The delegation will also hold targeted meetings with key officials from a number of partner agencies to explore opportunities to advance collaboration between the Philippines and the Canadian province.

“With a vibrant and growing Filipino-Canadian population, Saskatchewan has a strong and meaningful relationship with the Philippines. This mission will allow us to engage directly with Filipino health-care workers and attract them to the province,” said Merriman.

“This initiative is one of the ways our government is delivering on our commitment to attract hundreds of additional health care workers to our friendly Saskatchewan communities which are eager to welcome them,” he added.

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions, Seniors and Rural and Remote Health Everett Hindley noted that Saskatchewan is home to a large and thriving Filipino community.

“Our province has experienced success in welcoming Filipino nurses and other health care workers into our workforce and our communities,” he said.

“We’re already generating a lot of interest from the Philippines in the available healthcare jobs the province is currently looking to fill. We offer various incentives, settlement support and assistance to spouses in finding employment in the province,” he added.

The mission would also engage Philippine schools on curriculum, alignment of nurse training programs and the development of pathways to fast-track Filipino health sciences graduates into the Saskatchewan labor market.

Filipino health care workers may visit Saskatchewan.ca/HHR-Philippines for details on the registration and recruitment events in Manila. (PNA)

About Post Author