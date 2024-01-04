Oceanus Conservation, a science-based non-profit environmental group, is one of the nine organizations in the Philippines selected to receive support from the Canada Fund’s small grants facility this year for its project on mapping biodiversity hotspots in Busuanga’s marine ecosystem.

The Canadian Embassy said that Oceanus Conservation will partner with local governments, barangays, local tourism businesses, and government agencies to identify a marine protected area (MPA) hotspot in Busuanga for developing a conservation plan.

“In 2022–23, the Canadian Embassy celebrated 50 years of supporting local Philippine organizations through the Canada Fund for Local Initiatives. This year, aligned with Canada’s Indo-Pacific Strategy, our support concentrates on shared interests and values with the Philippines, like food security, environmental and sustainable fisheries, democracy, inclusive governance, transitional justice, and promoting human rights and dignity,” said David Hartman, Canada’s Ambassador to the Philippines.

The project aims to protect the town’s varied ecosystems and enhance local earnings by sustainably utilizing marine resources, offering a model that could be adopted in other regions of the Philippines.

Based on online sources, Oceanus Conservation is dedicated to protecting and rejuvenating blue-carbon habitats and nearby wildlife, thereby supporting conservation, education, and community growth in the Philippines.

In a prior statement, the group noted that Busuanga’s more than 2,248.50 hectares of mangrove forests provide opportunities for ecotourism and storm protection, emphasizing the need to conserve these critical areas for future generations.

“The Canada Fund is a recognition of the fundamental importance to democracy of creating and preserving space for civil society, academia, human rights advocates, and local and national government to work together constructively and collaboratively to advance shared goals for the betterment of society,” Hartman added.

The Canada Fund, managed by the Canadian Embassy in the Philippines, is a competitive grant program offering financial assistance to local groups. Its focus is on projects that enhance inclusive governance, including empowering women and girls, bolstering democracy, environmental protection, advocating for human rights, and upholding the rule of law.