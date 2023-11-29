The Provincial Legal Office (PLO) has launched a campaign to raise awareness among local officials and law enforcement authorities about the proper handling of cases of abuse and violence against women and children (VAWC).

An 18-day information campaign was launched on Tuesday, with representatives from government agencies addressing the challenges of monitoring and working on VAW cases.

Atty. Mary Joy Ordaneza-Cascara of the PLO said they aim to increase the knowledge of barangay officials and first responders handling VAWC cases.

“Wrong practices in the barangay include trying to settle the victim and the abuser. You have no responsibility, in fact, it is prohibited to reconcile the victim and the perpetrator. We have to understand that the emotional condition of the victim is not stable; they go through stages, especially battered women,” Ordaneza-Cascara said.

She mentioned that barangay officials can only issue a Barangay Protection Order (BPO) to compel an alleged abuser to refrain from committing acts of violence against the victim for 15 days. Violation of a BPO could result in a 30-day imprisonment.

Ordaneza-Cascara noted that in domestic violence cases, first responders such as social workers and local enforcement, like barangay officials, are often frustrated when victims themselves express sympathy and compassion towards their abusers.

“After a while, when the emotions subside, the victim might say, ‘I’m going home, I forgive them.’ Sometimes, our social workers and police get frustrated, especially if all the paperwork is ready, a warrant of arrest has been issued, and then the victim decides to withdraw. We must refrain from judging the victim’s behavior,” Ordaneza-Cascara added.

The Palawan Police Provincial Office, in an October 2023 report, noted that there were 221 reported cases against women and children from January to September 2023. Out of these cases, 110 involved rape, while 48 involved the Anti-Child Abuse Law, and 41 involved the Anti-VAWC Act of 2004.

Ordaneza-Cascara mentioned their intention to raise awareness about RA 11596 or the Anti-Child Marriage Act during the campaign.

RA 11596 was signed into law under the Duterte administration in 2021, and there has been some debate about whether the law infringes on indigenous people’s practices. However, Ordaneza-Cascara said that there was minimal resistance from the IP communities they visited, especially after the information campaigns were conducted.

“We often joke with the chieftains; they say, ‘Attorney, if no one complains, there’s no case, right?’ And we say, ‘Yes, there are no such cases yet, but we hope it doesn’t start with you, or you aren’t the first ones to be charged,'” Ordaneza-Cascara said.

She noted that participants in their municipal programs were not all indigenous people. In Quezon, some of the Lupon Tagapamayapa (peace council members) had IP or Muslim members, and some of them raised concerns, but it was not widespread.

Ordaneza-Cascara observed that child marriages in IP groups were often done for the protection of the child or due to poverty. When the Philippines was ranked as one of the countries in the world with a high rate of child marriages, Congress was motivated to launch campaigns against child marriage.

Another reported statistic from the Municipal Social Workers and Development Officers (MSWDOs) was the data on trafficking-in-persons reported to their office from January to November 2023, which involved a total of 42 cases.

The MSWDO offices recorded 19 cases in Balabac, 14 in Bataraza, 8 in Busuanga, and two child trafficking cases in San Vicente.

In cases of human trafficking, the agencies involved in the 18-day anti-VAW campaign aimed to target transportation drivers and lodge owners specifically in their information dissemination campaigns.

Ordaneza-Cascara added that with the recent partnership of the Department of Migrant Workers, the Philippine National Police, and the National Bureau of Investigation, they aimed to expand their efforts in addressing VAW cases related to trafficking, especially since van drivers and lodge owners were often involved, according to stories from trafficked victims.

She emphasized that this target audience should remain vigilant and keep an eye out for other suspicious activities.

“They should also be aware that some of their passengers might be victims of human trafficking. They can ask, ‘Is anyone here being coerced?’ or provide information to our police about where they were picked up, who negotiated their fares, where they were taken. Drivers can be a great help,” she said.

Lodge owners should also ensure that their establishments are not used by perpetrators to film child pornography.

“They should promptly intervene and observe when they see a child being checked in with an adult who may be exploiting them. Maybe they are giving money, taking them to an inn, and recording them. Lodge owners can also be held liable if it’s proven that they allowed such situations to happen or if they didn’t take action even after being informed,” Ordaneza-Cascara added.

She also noted that, with the increase in tourists in the province, it is crucial for these establishments to avoid becoming hubs for sex tourism, as some bars may employ trafficked victims.

The 18-day campaign to end violence against women will run from November 25 to December 12, 2023.