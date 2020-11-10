Campaign eyed to signal reopening of tourism operations in Puerto Princesa

Dr. Dean Palanca, in a press briefing aired live Tuesday afternoon from Dang Maria’s, said that the Incident Management Team (IMT) and the tourism stakeholders are finalizing the protocols and guidelines in preparation for the eventual reopening of Puerto Princesa City.

The city government will host a tourism campaign initially pegged on December 8 to “signal that Puerto Princesa will soon reopen”.

Dr. Dean Palanca, in a press briefing aired live Tuesday afternoon from Dang Maria’s, said that the Incident Management Team (IMT) and the tourism stakeholders are finalizing the protocols and guidelines in preparation for Puerto Princesa’s eventual reopening.

“Ang target sana is first week or second week ng January, pero sabi ni mayor [Lucilo Bayron] ‘hindi bukas kundi ngayon’ na habang puwede makapag-prepare ng mas maaga,” Dr. Palanca said.

“Kasama ‘yong iba’t-ibang stakeholders pinag-uusapan ‘yong guidelines, ‘yong protocols ng turista na ‘yan mapa-local, or galing sa Manila, or kasama na rin ‘yong foreigners na makapasok. Tinatapos namin ‘yong guidelines at para ma-check nila ‘yong recommendations, kasama ‘yong iba’t-ibang stakeholders,” he added.

