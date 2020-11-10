Nov 11, 2020

Campaign eyed to signal reopening of tourism operations in Puerto Princesa

Nov 11, 2020 Romar Miranda

Dr. Dean Palanca, in a press briefing aired live Tuesday afternoon from Dang Maria’s, said that the Incident Management Team (IMT) and the tourism stakeholders are finalizing the protocols and guidelines in preparation for the eventual reopening of Puerto Princesa City.

The city government will host a tourism campaign initially pegged on December 8 to “signal that Puerto Princesa will soon reopen”.

Dr. Dean Palanca, in a press briefing aired live Tuesday afternoon from Dang Maria’s, said that the Incident Management Team (IMT) and the tourism stakeholders are finalizing the protocols and guidelines in preparation for Puerto Princesa’s eventual reopening.

 

(L-R) Councilor Matthew Mendoza, Mayor Lucilo Bayron, and city IMT chief Dr. Dean Palanca during a press conference on Tuesday at Dang Maria’s.

“Ang target sana is first week or second week ng January, pero sabi ni mayor [Lucilo Bayron] ‘hindi bukas kundi ngayon’ na habang puwede makapag-prepare ng mas maaga,” Dr. Palanca said.

“Kasama ‘yong iba’t-ibang stakeholders pinag-uusapan ‘yong guidelines, ‘yong protocols ng turista na ‘yan mapa-local, or galing sa Manila, or kasama na rin ‘yong foreigners na makapasok. Tinatapos namin ‘yong guidelines at para ma-check nila ‘yong recommendations, kasama ‘yong iba’t-ibang stakeholders,” he added.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,
Share your vote!


How do you feel about this post?
  • Happy
  • Sad
  • Angry

WP Post Author

Romar Miranda

is the social media officer of Palawan News who also writes about politics and the environment.

See author's posts

More Stories

LOOK || A flock of Katala birds seen in Brgy. San Miguel, Puerto Princesa City

Nov 10, 2020 Patricia Laririt

Watch out for 11.11 Festival Sale at SM Puerto Princesa

Nov 10, 2020 Press Release

International non-profit group questions PCSD handling of rescued otter

Nov 10, 2020 Romar Miranda