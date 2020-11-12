Camarihwood celebrates 5th anniversary

Nicasia Casampol, General Manager of Camarihwood, said that one of the core values of the company over the years is to establish and maintain relationships that would last longer with employees and customers.

Construction supplier Camarihwood Trading Corporation is holding its 5th anniversary celebration last Wednesday by honoring its customers big and small. Nicasia Casampol, General Manager of Camarihwood, said that one of the core values of the company over the years is to establish and maintain relationships that would last longer with employees and customers.

Camarihwood established its operations in Puerto Princes on November 11, 2015, from seven to hundreds of personnel employed in its branches province-wide.

“Gusto namin na ma-meet yong demand at ma-satisfy yong customers namin, at maibigay ung extra ordinary service. Ma-establish ang long-term relationship. Good customer relationship is very vital kasi talaga. Kaya we always value every customer na pumapasok sa amin, maliit man yan o malaki ” she said.

She said that during their fifth year celebration, additional elements were included such as mascots and acoustic performances to elevate the mood despite the effect of the pandemic.

“Ngayon kakaiba kasi may kaunti kaming dagdag like mascot para medyo kakaiba lang. Dati kasi ay tamang post lang and snacks, ngayon naglagay kami ng mascot para maging happy na hindi pwedeng dahil pandemic ay malungkot na lang. We make this anniversary memorable na makakapagbigay kami ng saya sa customers,” she said.

Casampol shared that one of the significant milestones of Camarihwood in the previous years is spreading its trade across the province.

Unlike other businesses experiencing retrenchment, Camarihwood has even opened additional job opportunities, such as positions of sales and marketing, helpers, IT, and accounting staff.

“Actually, wala, nagkataon na timing, na-delay yong shipments before lockdown. Two months na halos lockdown, kaya noong pagbalik namin, ‘yong delays na iyon ay halos sunod-sunod dumating kaya tuloy-tuloy lang din ang benta,” she said.

She said that locals and customers could expect more improved services that would satisfy their demands as Camarihwood values the relationship with them over the years of operations.

Aside from satisfying their customers, Casampol said that it is also their vision to grow with their employees and see them improve in life, which also another evidence of their operation’s success.

