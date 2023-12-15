Sicsican Elementary School received a new classroom for their Grade 2 students this Tuesday. The classroom was constructed as part of the ‘Maagang Pamasko’ event, spearheaded by Caltex. William Tan Enterprises Inc. (WTEI) and the Philippine Coast Guard 402nd Auxiliary Squadron led the full construction.

Ali Pinzon Jr., Principal III of Sicsican Elementary School, was assigned to the school in April this year. Seeing the lack of facilities to adequately host the 2,367 learners there, he and his co-teachers drafted proposals to stakeholders in Puerto Princesa City for materials to build a school building.

WTEI was one of the recipients of the letter. Atty. Patrick Tan recalled that after they did an initial survey of the school, they observed the state of the rooms, still unrepaired after the onslaught of Typhoon Odette due to lack of funds.

WTEI then decided to fund the construction of an entire classroom, finished within two months and fully functional as to be used by students in January next year.

This marked the first time that the company has built a project for an educational institution, as Tan mentioned that it was assumed most government entities were already funding the infrastructure developments of schools.

“Yung construction group namin, kung mga gas station lang simple sa kanila, but first time nilang makagawa ng classroom. Makikita mo yung fulfillment (…), siyempre may mga anak at pamilya na sila, they’re building for the next generation,” Tan said.

“Sana masundan pa ng ibang mga companies na makita nila na hindi naman pala mahal magpagawa ng classroom, di rin naman matagal at may need talaga sa public schools ng ganitong klaseng project. Nakakatuwang iimagine na for how many years mapapakinabangan ito, ilang batches of students ang papasok diyan, (…) they’ll have their memories sa classroom na yan,” he added, noting that WTEI was also looking into maintaining the classroom building throughout the years.

Pinzon noted that they have employed a shifting schedule in Sicsican E/S due to the lack of classroom facilities. The open gymnasium, used during the Maagang Pamasko program, was partitioned into four sections by wooden dividers during normal schooldays, as it hosted four classes of students at the same time.

“Given that Sicsican Elementary School ay kulang sa instructional classrooms, hindi po kayang mag-cater ng regular class so we offered to have morning and afternoon shifts dito. Yung oras sa klase ay nasa-sacrifice, since sobrang aga ng 6:30 a.m. para pumasok ang mga chikiting, kaya nagsisimula ang klase ng 7, 7:30,” he added.

The Grade 2 students actively participated in the blessing of their new classroom, but more so during mini-games held by the WTEI employees and the PCG Auxiliary Squad that afternoon, before the distribution of the packed goods and Christmas gifts.

Sicsican E/S is still open to support from stakeholders, as Pinzon noted that they would be accepting more Special Education learners next year due to having SPED-trained teachers in the school.

“Ongoing po yung proposal naming for a SPED center para sa mga learners namin with special needs, yun po talaga ang pinakatarget naming na partnership with other stakeholders,” Pinzon noted, adding that Sicsican E/S was the largest public school within the area who could cater to the said students.