Chevron Philippines Inc. (CPI), marketer of the Caltex brand of fuels and lubricants, and William Tan Enterprises Inc. (WTEI) recently donated 50 fishing boats worth more than P1 million to families in Roxas town affected by Typhoon Odette in order to assist them in regaining their sources of income.

In a statement, the company said the turnover ceremony of the boats under the “Biyaheng Pagtulong” project was done in Sitio Umalad, Barangay 4, a coastal village in Roxas municipality in the northern part of Palawan.

The fully-refurbished and restored boats were mechanized with diesel and gasoline engines to improve productivity, safety and efficiency.

The donation was made as part of Caltex’ Biyaheng Pagtulong launched earlier this year. Caltex and its network of retailers and marketers donated one peso for every liter of fuel purchased under the fuel up-to-donate scheme. The proceeds were used to assist typhoon-affected communities in getting back on their feet.

Caltex and WTEI executives pose for a souvenir photo together with the beneficiaries in Roxas, Palawan.

Typhoon Odette hit land for the ninth time on December 17, 2021, in Roxas. It did a lot of damage to protected areas and forced more than 3,500 families to move. It also sank fishing boats and those used to get tourists around the area.

With the help of Caltex and WTEI, the locals can go back to making a living from fishing and tourism in a safe way.

“We understand how devastating it can be to lose one’s main source of income, especially due to events that are out of our control such as natural calamities. It is our hope that the fisherfolks in Roxas, Palawan will be able to recover their losses caused by the typhoon through this donation,” said Billy Liu, country chairman of Chevron Philippines Inc.

“Giving back to our host-community is a core value of our company and we always want to do it in a sustainable way. By donating boats as a means of livelihood, it’s the proverbial ‘give them a fishing pole instead of a fish’ approach to helping them build up their dignity. We want to extend help and to make safety a priority for our community,” said William Tan, president of WTEI.

CPI remains committed to its mission of helping improve the lives of the communities where they operate. It continues to lend a helping hand and support those badly in need of assistance. Aside from the island of Palawan, Caltex Biyaheng Pagtulong also provided relief efforts in Bohol, Cebu, Surigao, Butuan, and other typhoon-stricken areas.

CPI has since established a long tradition of donations to charitable institutions and other non-governmental organizations such as the Philippine Red Cross. The company has also immediately mobilized aid and relief donations in millions during Typhoons Ondoy, Yolanda, and Ulysses, just to name a few.

