Calauit Safari Park to resume operation in March

The Calauit Safari Park is now ready to accommodate local tourists after a series of preparations by the Provincial Task Force Against COVID-19 and the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO).

The Calauit Safari Park in Busuanga town is eyeing to re-open to local tourists in March and has began preparing its health protocols to accommodate visitors under the new normal.

In a statement released on Monday, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) chief and Emergency Operations Center (EOC) manager Jeremias Alili said the park is now ready to accommodate local tourists after a series of preparations including the inspection conducted on Friday (February 20) by the Provincial Task Force Against COVID-19 and the Provincial Tourism Office (PTO).

Alili said they want to ensure the implementation of the minimum health standards in the area particularly the limitation of visitors in the park before it opens to public.

“Ini-expect natin na ‘pag nag-open tayo ay dadagsa lalo na ‘yong locals, taga-Coron, medyo sabik din silang mamasyal so dapat may sistema pa rin na ma-maintain ang social distancing at ‘yong pag-obserba ng minimum health standards,” Alili said.

He also said they have prepared an isolation room to be used in case some tourists show symptoms of COVID-19.

They will also conduct a Basic Life Support Training for the park rangers to be equipped in case of emergency.





According to Provincial Economic Enterprise and Development Office (PEEDO) chief and Calauit Safari Park director Dr. Myrna Lacanilao, they are now ready to accommodate tourists under the new normal.

She explained that the opening will help residents to generate income after almost a year of closure of tourism industry due to the pandemic.

“Handa na sila pero may sinasabi si Mr. Alili na puwede pa nating dagdagan ang kanilang preparedness sa pamamagitan ng isang training para mas lalo tayong handa,” Lacanilao said.

Provincial Tourism Officer Maribel Buñi stated that as part of their preparations, there will be a Tour Guiding Training with protocols under the new normal to be included in the lecture.

The Calauit Safari Park is located in Busuanga where primary attractions are the African animals like giraffe and zebra and other animals endemic in Palawan such as the Calamian deer among others.