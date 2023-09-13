Due to the distance of Busuanga from mainland Palawan, the municipal government will be granted more leeway for the upkeep and maintenance of the Calauit Safari Park.

At the regular session held on September 12, Board Member Nieves Rosento discussed the Provincial Board’s inaction in relation to the management and operations of the wildlife park.

Rosento stated previous concerns raised by tourists, including the tourist center, accommodations, the living conditions of the animals in the park, and facilities in need of repair.

Board Member Winston Arzaga concurred, pointing out that despite the municipal council’s submission of numerous proposals during past sessions, they had not observed any prompt actions being undertaken.

“Calauit is one jewel of the provincial government, but we cannot manage it to the satisfaction of the stakeholders. The LGU could better manage this than the provincial govt since we are too far away to do anything about it,” said Arzaga.

Meanwhile, Board Member Juan Antonio Alvarez emphasized that there are already designated funds set aside for these repairs, which include an environmental fee collected from Busuanga intended for the maintenance of Calauit.

However, he agreed that additional discussions with the municipal council should be pursued regarding these issues.

Alvarez suggested expanding the environmental fee collection to the rest of the Calamian group.