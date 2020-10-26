Calamianes towns evacuate families

This photo contributed by resident John Paul Pamado Dantes shows a car half-submerged in floodwaters at Sitio Labangan, Barangay Guadalupe, Coron, Palawan.

A situational report released by the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction Management Office (PDRRMO) through its chief, Jerry Alili, said 25 families were evacuated to safer grounds in Culion from the barangays of Balala, Osmeña, Tiza, Jardin, and Culango.

Risk reduction authorities in the towns of Culion and Coron in the Calamianes islands group preemptively evacuated Monday an estimated 29 families living in landslide and flood-prone areas as tropical storm “Quinta” moves west-northwestward over the West Philippine Sea (WPS) as of 5 p.m.

In Coron, four families have also been evacuated from Barangay Tara, according to the PDRRMO sitrep.

In Brgy. Guadalupe, reports received by Palawan News said there is flooding too at Sitio Labangan, where homes have been surrounded by almost waist-deep water due to a nearby river that overflowed.

In Cuyo, a house was slightly damaged in Brgy. Cabigsing. Several boats were also destroyed by strong winds and waves.

The PDRRMO said that aside from this, they have received reports too about landslides in Coron in Brgy. Decalachao, spillway overflows in Brgy. San Nicolas, and flooding in the barangays of Borac, Poblacion 5, and Sitio Caltem.

The sitrep said a landslide also occurred at Sitio Banbanan, Brgy. Binga, but the area had already been cleared as of 12 noon.

Coron, Busuanga, Linapacan, and Culion, also reported power interruptions due to strong winds that broke twigs and branches and fell on electric cables.

The PDRRMO said all towns imposed class suspension. Work suspension in public and private institutions was ordered also because of Quinta in Agutaya, Coron, Culion, Linapacan, Busuanga, El Nido, and San Vicente.

A 5 p.m. Monday bulletin by PAGASA said as of 4 p.m., the eye of Quinta was located based on all available data at 310 km West of Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro. It is moving westward at 25 km/h with maximum sustained winds of 130 km/h near the center and gustiness of up to 160 km/h.

Signal No. 1 is affecting Batangas, Occidental Mindoro including Lubang Island, Oriental Mindoro, and Calamian Islands and the extreme northern portion of Antique (Caluya).

Quinta will move west-northwestward towards the western boundary of the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR). It is forecast to exit the PAR Tuesday morning. It may reach its peak intensity within 24 hours.

Also at 4 p.m. on October 26, another low pressure area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,945 km East of Southern Luzon. This LPA may enter the PAR on Wednesday or Thursday morning but is less likely to develop into a tropical depression in the next 48 hours.

(With reports from Rachel Ganancial)