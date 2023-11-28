A personnel of the Philippine Marine Corps under Marine Batallion Landing Team 7 was shot and killed by a member of the Civilian Active Auxiliary (CAA) unit.

The incident happened in Barangay Bancalaan, Balabac town, on Monday, November 27.

A report from Balabac Municipal Police Station (MPS) said the victim, identified as Corporal Arnel Alegado, 28, assigned at the Bancalaan Patrol Base Detachment, was shot by CAA Nikki Cabailo, 36, a resident of the said barangay at around 6:15 p.m.

The inquiry by Balabac MPS showed that the two began drinking at 6:00 AM. Subsequently, the victim suggested the suspect rest in their barracks, leading to a heated argument, after which they parted ways.

Later in the afternoon, however, the suspect suddenly shot the victim with his M14 service rifle, hitting him in the left portion of his head and right index finger.

The victim was rushed to Balabac District Hospital for treatment, while the suspect was taken into custody by responding policemen and brought to Balabac MPS for proper documentation and referral to the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor for inquest proceedings.

Police recovered the M14 rifle, one magazine, and three empty shells at the crime scene.