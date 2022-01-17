The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area IV in Puerto Princesa City announced Friday, January 14, that it will strictly implement the “No Vaccination, No Entry” policy for travelers coming from, and leaving for Metro Manila.

The measure is part of the Department of Transportation’s (DOTr) and the national CAAP’s policy to instill safety measures in public transportation by allowing only fully-vaccinated individuals to travel. The policy was first announced by the DOTr in a department order dated January 11.

The announcement stated that all individuals entering the Puerto Princesa City International Airport (PPCIA), particularly passengers traveling to and from the National Capital Region (NCR) on any airline, should present their vaccination cards before entering airport premises.

CAAP Area IV’s announcement posted on their official Facebook page. (Photo courtesy of CAAP Area IV Puerto Princesa City)

Aside from vaccination cards, travelers can also present a vaccine certificate issued by the Department of Health (DOH) or any similar document issued by the national Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF).

“This shall take effect immediately and will remain in full force and effect while the COVID-19 alert level in NCR is at Alert Level 3 or higher,” the announcement read.

Under current travel guidelines of the Puerto Princesa City government, unvaccinated or partially-vaccinated travelers are still allowed to enter the city as long as they are tested prior to their flight and will undergo mandatory quarantine upon arrival.

However, this may no longer be the case due to the CAAP’s recent announcement. Similarly, the Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) also issued a concurrent statement on January 14 by no longer allowing partially or unvaccinated travelers to enter the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA).

Palawan News sought comment from the city IATF if they will also enforce a similar policy, but spokesperson Atty. Norman Yap has yet to comment.