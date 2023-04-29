THERE WILL be no flight operations in the country on certain periods on May 3 and May 17 due to scheduled corrective maintenance at the Philippine Air Traffic Management Center (ATMC), the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) announced Friday.

The scheduled activity is set from 2 a.m. to 4 a.m. on May 3, and from 12 midnight to 6 a.m. on May 17. CAAP said normal operations will resume as soon as maintenance activity is finished.

CAAP spokesperson Eric Apolonio also confirmed that as there will be no flights during maintenance periods, it will be up to the airline companies to decide whether they will cancel or delay their scheduled flights.

It can be recalled that thousands of passengers and hundreds of flights were affected by the air traffic system glitch fiasco last Jan. 1.

Next month, CAAP said the maintenance activity seeks to repair the automatic voltage regulator (AVR), replace the uninterruptible power supply (UPS) and upgrade the air traffic management system (ATMS) A/B power supply.

“The ATMS power supply upgrade will involve the installation of a bypass panel to provide seamless ATMS operation and the reconfiguration of the existing distribution panel to segregate ATM system A (voice) and ATM system B (data), resulting with the UPS and AVR serving as each other’s backup in case the other power supply encounters a problem,” the CAAP advisory read.

The ATMC in Pasay City houses the Communications, Navigations, Surveillance / Air Traffic Management (CNS/ATM) system which manages and supervises the air traffic activities within the Philippine Flight Information Region (FIR).

CAAP said the scheduled maintenance will mainly affect flights at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA), Clark International Airport (CRK), and Mactan-Cebu International Airport (MCIA), the 42 CAAP-operated commercial airports.

“The CAAP has already coordinated with and advised concerned stakeholders such as air carriers and airport operators Manila International Airport Authority, Luzon International Premiere Airport Development Corp. and GMR–Megawide Cebu Airport Corporation in advance regarding the intended corrective maintenance activity. Mitigating measures and flight schedule adjustments have been discussed with stakeholders to ensure the smooth conduct of the imperative maintenance activity,” it said. (PNA)

