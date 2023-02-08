The new chief of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area IV has vowed to address issues hounding the international airport facility.

These include a broken air conditioning unit that makes waiting for flights uncomfortable when the departure area is at full capacity, a defective baggage conveyor at airline counters, malfunctioning precision approach path indicator (PAPI) lights, and taxi drivers who overcharge passengers.

CAAP Area IV manager Mohammad Naga Rascal, who started his assignment on February 1, told Palawan News on Monday that he will check with his personnel about the concerns regarding the Puerto Princesa International Airport (PPIA), the province’s main gateway.

“Pang anim na araw ko [pa lang] dito, there’s no information coming to us [yet]. After this interview, we will call the Air Navigation System (ANS) to find out about this,” Rascal said after learning about the PAPI lights.

“Wala pang naka-report sa akin niyan. Makakaasa po kayo na lahat ng ano dyan… aayusin natin. Ang sa akin, kung di namin kaya dito sa baba, we will forward to the higher office. As civil aviation area manager, the people of MIMAROPA, makakaasa kayo, there will be changes,” he added.

A source reported that a PAL flight scheduled to depart at 8:15 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, had to leave early because of issues with the runway’s PAPI lights.

The CAAP administration clarified too that the air conditioning units are in perfect working order. However, due to the airport’s glass walls, heat permeates and negates the cooling effect of the air conditioning units, particularly during summertime.

Rascal stated that he will also inspect the baggage conveyor at the airline counters as part of his efforts to address the problem.

Palawan News heard from a second reliable source that the baggage carousel at the airline counters has been broken for some time.

The device’s use has been temporarily suspended because it allegedly caused damage to a passenger’s luggage.

“May part ng matagal ng sira. Last week (January 16-22), lang naglabas ng memo ng temporary closure kasi naka damage na. Mano mano na ang labanan sa baggage conveyor, sa dami ng flights ang hirap ng ganito,” the source said.

He claimed that changes will be made too the controversial airport taxi service.

“Gagawin na lang natin yong Manila style. Meron tayong complaint sheet, ang gagawin kukunin yong plate number ng—kung may reklamo ka, ibalik mo sa CAAP. Kami na ang maghahanap sa taxi,” he said.

“Kung ano yong nasa metro, yon ang babayaran. Kung hindi ano—kaya gagamitin yong complaint sheet para ibalik sa CAAP. Hindi makakapalag yong taxi kasi andoon yong plate number at number ng operator. Para masugpo ang overpricing. Kawawa naman ang mga kababayan natin,” he added.

The price of a taxi ride from the airport to a specific location, which starts at P250-P300, is typically negotiated by the driver and depends on the distance traveled by the passenger.

There was a tricycle association that provided services to airport passengers in the past; however, this has since been discontinued.

