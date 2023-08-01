The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) conducted an inspection of the airports in Busuanga, San Vicente, and Puerto Princesa City to ensure the progress of airport projects in the island province and continuous coordination.

Transportation Undersecretary for Aviation and Airports Roberto Lim, along with CAAP Director General, Captain Manuel Antonio Tamayo, carried out the inspection on July 26 to evaluate the development of airports in these areas.

In a post on Tuesday morning, the Department of Transportation (DOTr) stated that the primary objective of the inspection was to ascertain the advancement of crucial airport projects on the island and ensure seamless coordination among the authorities.

Among the notable airport projects were the installation of 10 state-of-the-art air coolers at Busuanga Airport’s passenger terminal building (PTB) to enhance passenger comfort and experience.

In addition, the team examined the ongoing runway and PTB expansion projects at San Vicente Airport, which also featured a newly constructed air traffic control tower.

The DOTr said that the San Vicente Airport is slated to be turned over to CAAP in the near future, marking a significant milestone for the aviation sector in the province.

Usec. Lim also closely scrutinized the runway at Puerto Princesa International Airport, according to the statement, where a substantial budget of P300 million was allocated for the runway asphalt overlay project to ensure safer and more efficient operations.

The airport’s roofing will also undergo waterproofing works to enhance structural durability and withstand adverse weather conditions.