The Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines (CAAP) Area IV announced Thursday the cancellation of flights to and from Puerto Princesa due to typhoon Odette.

In a released advisory on December 16, the CAAP management in the province said the following flights for December 17 have been canceled by airlines companies.

PHILIPPINE AIRLINES:

PR 2781-2782

PR 1785-1786

PHILIPPINE AIR ASIA:

Z2 432-433

ROUTE: TO & FROM USU

ALL FLIGHTS OF PHILIPPINE AIRLINES, SUNLIGHT, AND AIRSWIFT