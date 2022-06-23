The Court of Appeals (CA) has slapped a prison term of eight years on two persons who attacked and injured the father of a local girl they were courting.

In its resolution dated June 21, the CA dismissed the motion for reconsideration filed by Janicel V. Dela Cruz, a.k.a. Bong, and Jury Joven on its July 16, 2021, decision.

The appellate court, however, reduced their sentence to eight years for frustrated murder by Branch 47 of the Regional Trial Court (RTC) in Puerto Princesa City, Palawan on November 8, 2019.

The Palawan court had originally sentenced the two to up to 14 years in prison and P120,000 in damages to their victim, Edgardo Erlandez. The two’s sole defense was that the injury sustained by Edgardo was not fatal and that there was no intent to kill on their part.

The case stemmed from Erlandez’ charges filed against the two following an incident outside his house on July 14 2005 when Janicel struck him on the head with a liquor bottle.

The two men then fled as the victim lay unconscious until their neighbors brought Erlandez to the hospital. (PNA)