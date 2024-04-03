The appellate court affirmed the ruling of the Taguig regional trial court, which found seven members of the Abu Sayyaf Group guilty of life imprisonment without eligibility for parole for the killing of a military informant in the town of Bataraza, southern Palawan, in August 2007.

These individuals are Omar Jakarin Ibno (alias Abo Moguera), Hiya Arabain Hapipuddin (alias Abu Islam), Muadzi Aisal Jala (alias Abu Muadz and Aisal Basala Jala), Najer Daud (alias Ben Saif), Omar Panagas (alias Ustadz Abdulla), Jemar Malpa (alias Abu Jaafar), and Ibrahim Misuari (Abu Daiser).

Two more suspects, Darwin Abdurahman and Hapidz Abdurahman, were also sentenced to life imprisonment, although they remain at large to this day.

With the Court of Appeals’ (CA) rejection of their petition, it also ordered them to pay damages to the bereaved family of Bairulla—each of them is to pay ₱50,000 as temperate damages, ₱100,000 as civil indemnity, ₱100,000 for moral damages, and ₱100,000 for exemplary damages.

The Taguig Regional Trial Court (RTC) only imposed ₱75,000 for civil indemnity, moral damages, and exemplary damages, but the CA increased them to ₱100,000.

They were sentenced by the Taguig RTC to rot in prison for the killing of military informant Jemar Bairulla on August 13, 2007, in Bataraza.

Based on records from the Court of Appeals, on the night of August 12, 2007, Darwin and Hapidz, accompanied by three other unidentified individuals, requested transportation from Marvin Abdulsaid Nawang to travel to Brgy. Sarong, Bataraza. The following day, Nawang transported around 11 passengers, including the accused-appellants and the Bairulla, to the specified location.

During their travel, the group stopped at Tagbila Island, where all passengers except Nawang got off. After about 30 minutes, Nawang heard a gunshot from Omar Jakarin and saw Bairulla, believed to be a military asset, fall to the ground. Shortly after, Darwin fired another shot at the victim. Darwin, Hapidz, and Omar Jakarin then buried the victim in the sand. Once they finished, they boarded the boat and headed home.

Around 8 a.m. on August 14, 2007, Roger Lasigan, a fisherman, saw Bairulla’s body drifting about five meters from the shoreline of Puting Buhangin in Marangas. After making several passes to check what he saw, he informed the barangay captain of his discovery.

On September 6, 2007, the military detained and transported the accused-appellants, believed to be associated with the Abu Sayyaf Group (ASG), from Puerto Princesa, to a military camp in Zamboanga City for questioning regarding their suspected role in the victim’s heinous murder.

Subsequent to an interrogation led by D’ Fernando Echevarria (Echevarria) of the Special Legal Action Team of the Military Intelligence Group, the accused-appellants admitted their culpability.

“The prosecution also submitted accused-appellants’ extra-judicial confessions of similar tenor and import, viz: (a) they were members of the ASG; (b) they discovered that the victim was a military asset sent to monitor the plans and their activities; (c) upon verification, they planned to kill him; (d) they brought him to Tagbila Island to accomplish their

plan; (e) they killed him using the guns they brought to the island; and (f) they buried his cadaver in the sand,” CA documents stated.

However, the accused-appellants all denied being part of the ASG and collaborating in the victim’s murder. They provided an account, stating that they were students at Al Farouq Institute in Brgy. Sicsican in Puerto Princesa City.

They claimed they were arrested without a warrant and were coerced by the military into placing their thumbprints on a document to admit their involvement in the victim’s killing.

However, the Court of Appeals found this assertion not credible, stating: “The evidence of the prosecution was strong enough to overcome the constitutional presumption of innocence in their favor. The defense has failed to refute the prosecution’s evidence. Hence, the accused-appellants must remain in prison for the rest of their lives unless age or sincere remorse unfastens their bonds.”