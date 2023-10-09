Law enforcement authorities collaborated on a joint buy-bust operation that led to the apprehension of a resident from Barangay 3, Roxas, Palawan, for alleged drug peddling.

A report from the provincial police office said the suspect, Reynaldo Hernando Mayo Jr., was arrested at Kalye 4, Purok North Star Subdivision, in the said barangay at approximately 12:05 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday, October 8.

During the undercover operation, the suspect was found selling a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 0.007 grams and estimated to have a street value of P1,500.

Additionally, three more heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, each containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with estimated weights of 0.001 gram, 0.004 grams, and 0.008 grams, were also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Authorities also seized a black Oppo cellphone, several pieces of paper wrapped in plastic, marked P100 boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, genuine currency bills amounting to P500, P50, and 2 P20 bills, as well as a yellow Suzuki Smash motorcycle.

Mayo Jr., who is currently in custody, and the confiscated evidence will undergo proper documentation and disposition following legal procedures.