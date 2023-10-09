Law enforcement authorities collaborated on a joint buy-bust operation that led to the apprehension of a resident from Barangay 3, Roxas, Palawan, for alleged drug peddling.

A report from the provincial police office said the suspect, Reynaldo Hernando Mayo Jr., was arrested at Kalye 4, Purok North Star Subdivision, in the said barangay at approximately 12:05 p.m. in the afternoon on Sunday, October 8.

During the undercover operation, the suspect was found selling a heat-sealed transparent plastic sachet containing a white crystalline substance suspected to be shabu, weighing approximately 0.007 grams and estimated to have a street value of P1,500.

Additionally, three more heat-sealed transparent plastic sachets, each containing a white crystalline substance believed to be shabu with estimated weights of 0.001 gram, 0.004 grams, and 0.008 grams, were also recovered from the suspect’s possession.

Authorities also seized a black Oppo cellphone, several pieces of paper wrapped in plastic, marked P100 boodle money used in the buy-bust operation, genuine currency bills amounting to P500, P50, and 2 P20 bills, as well as a yellow Suzuki Smash motorcycle.

Mayo Jr., who is currently in custody, and the confiscated evidence will undergo proper documentation and disposition following legal procedures.

Previous article‘Remember him for giving hope,’ Pitikay and Clink say of dad
Next articleBIR eases receipt requirement for small farmers selling agri food products
Arphil Ballarta
covers the police beat and other law enforcement agencies in the province. Her interest includes traveling and photography.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR