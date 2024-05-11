A resident of El Nido was arrested on Wednesday night in a police-led buy-bust operation targeting illegal drugs.

The suspect, identified as Pio Guimao, 42, lives in Barangay Buena Suerte and is reportedly a boat captain.

Guimao was caught selling two sachets of suspected shabu, weighing 0.310 grams, for ₱2,000.

Authorities also seized a white pouch containing plastic ware, two sachets of dried marijuana, and six sachets of suspected shabu weighing 0.525 grams with a street value of ₱4,500 from him.

Charges of violating Sections 5 and 11 of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act will be filed against the suspect.