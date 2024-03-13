A resident of Busuanga voluntarily turned over a juvenile Palawan hill mynah to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff yesterday, March 12, after it was discovered during a compliance monitoring visit to establishments in the municipality.

The Palawan hill mynah (Gracula religiosa palawanensis) is considered critically endangered under Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) Resolution 23-967; hence, it is prohibited from being captured and kept as a pet.

It is well-known for its striking appearance, which consists of glossy black plumage with bright yellow markings around the eyes and on the wings. The bird species inhabits forested areas, particularly in hilly and mountainous regions of Palawan.

It is highly social and often seen in small groups or pairs. Palawan hill mynahs are known for their impressive vocal abilities, capable of mimicking a wide range of sounds, including human speech.

The PCSD staff said that despite their charismatic nature, Palawan hill mynahs have long faced threats to their survival. Habitat loss due to deforestation, illegal logging, and hunting by wildlife traders for the illegal pet trade pose major challenges to their populations.

The International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) has designated the Palawan hill mynah as critically endangered due to these threats, and local laws and regulations, including those that the PCSD enforces, protect it.

Efforts to conserve this species include habitat preservation, law enforcement against wildlife trafficking, and public awareness campaigns to discourage the illegal capture and trade of these birds.

The PCSD Staff encourages residents who happen to encounter any live wildlife to leave them alone in their natural habitat. However, if said animal is under or poses immediate risk, only then can they be turned over to their office or seek assistance by calling their hotlines: the PCSDS Wildlife Enforcement Unit (WEU) at 0931-964-2128 (Smart), the PCSDS Front Desk hotline at 0970-302-8554 (Smart), and Landline (048) 434-4235 / 434-4234.

Concerned individuals may also reach out through the PCSDS Facebook page for further assistance or inquiries. Together, let’s contribute to the conservation efforts and protection of our precious wildlife.