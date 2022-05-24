(File photo courtesy of Japs Daco)

The island town of Busuanga relaxed its restrictions on incoming guests as COVID-19 cases continue to decline.

The antigen or RT-PCR test requirement for vaccinated individuals was removed by town mayor Elizabeth Cervantes in Executive Order No. 128-2022 issued on Monday.

Only partially or non-vaccinated individuals have to show negative antigen/RT-PCR tests within 72 hours of boarding time.

- Advertisement -
(Photos courtesy of Busuanga Public Information/ Facebook)

If the accompanying parent or legal guardian is completely vaccinated, the COVID-19 test may be waived for traveling minors aged five to 11 years old who have not yet been vaccinated.

For children below five years old, antigen or RT-PCR test results are also no longer going to be asked if their parents or accompanying adults have been fully vaccinated.

(Photos courtesy of Busuanga Public Information/ Facebook)

The relaxation of travel requirements corresponded to the continuous decline of COVID-19 cases in Busuanga.

Busuanga has remained COVID-free for the past three weeks.

Previous articleConsumers warned vs LPG devices sold door-to-door
Next articlePCA plans to start distribution of coconut seed nuts in June
Romar Miranda
is a desk editor and senior reporter of Palawan News. He covers politics, environment, tourism, justice, and sports. In his free time, he enjoys long walks with his dog, Bayani.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR