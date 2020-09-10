Busuanga and Tubbataha listed as top dive spots by Japanese diving magazine

The commendation came with the magazine’s first-time recognition of the Philippines as a top diving destination of 2020.

Japanese publication Marine Diving Magazine has listed Busuanga and the Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan as among the most recommended dive sites in the country.

The commendation came with the magazine’s first-time recognition of the Philippines as a top diving destination of 2020.

According to the Philippine News Agency (PNA), the Department of Tourism (DOT) said in a statement Friday, September 4, that the Philippines was named the No. 1 diving destination by Marine Diving Magazine, a first for the country under the publication.

The article listed its recommended dive sites, namely, Cebu, Bohol and Busuanga. According to the magazine, the dive sites have common sightings of whale sharks, snappers, dugongs, and schools of sardines, among others.

The magazine also listed Apo Reef Natural Park in Occidental Mindoro and Tubbataha Reefs Natural Park in Palawan as other popular diving sites.

DOT Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said in the statement that diving in the Philippines is a truly unique experience, as many of our country’s dive sites are rich in biodiversity.

“This is a testimony that diving is more fun in the Philippines, with each underwater paradise offering a unique adventure and experience to behold and return to. Our underwater landscape is a colorful kaleidoscope of nature’s living jewels, one that divers cannot find anywhere else,” she said.

About the Author Patricia Laririt