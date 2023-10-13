The Busuanga municipal government has made emergency response a priority, recently acquiring two emergency response vehicles to better serve residents.

The vehicles, one ambulance and an FB type van for the evacuation of patients in medical crises, were purchased using resources from the 20% Municipal Development Fund allocation and the Capital Outlay, respectively.

Busuanga’s information office reported on Monday, October 9, that they cost P3,418,000.

In addition to these recent acquisitions, the municipality received a new ambulance worth P2,200,000 from the Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, led by general manager Mel Robles.

With three emergency response vehicles, mayor Elizabeth Cervantes said their local government can now provide rapid and specialized assistance during emergencies and disasters, contributing substantially to public safety, health, and overall community resilience.

Their presence and effectiveness can make a critical difference in mitigating the impact of emergencies and saving lives.

“Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office, thank you so much (…) sa pag accommodate ng request ng LGU Busuanga. Para sa mas maayos at mabilis na serbisyo sa mamamayan ng Busuanga,” said Cervantes.