An unidentified gunman shot and killed a 60-year-old businesswoman late Monday afternoon inside her home at Purok Pag-asa, Barangay Abongan, Taytay municipality, northern Palawan, the police said.

A report released Tuesday morning by the Police Provincial Office (PPO) through P/Maj. Ric Ramos identified the victim as Maria Nancy Fegarido, a widow living alone in her residence in the said barangay.

According to the police investigation, Fegarido was shot twice in the head by an unidentified attacker who entered her house about 6:30 p.m. while she was on a video call.

The individual with whom Fegarido was on video call heard the commotion in the background and asked for help, but his signal was lost. His relationship with the victim was not indicated in the report, but the PPO said he did call Fegarido’s daughter and inform her what had occurred.

Makikitang sa kanang bahagi ng larawan ang labi ng shooting victim na si Maria Nancy Fegarido, 60. Siya ay nasawi dahil sa dalawang tama ng bala ng baril. (Photo from the Palawan PPO)

The PPO report also said the businesswoman was discovered dead outside her home by Abongan barangay authorities who responded to the incident.

Taytay Municipal Police Station (MPS) personnel collected two empty shells as well as one caliber .45 live ammo. The victim’s phone was said to be missing.

The PPO report said Taytay MPS personnel are still conducting a continuous search in order to identify and apprehend the suspect.