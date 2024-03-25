A 44-year-old businesswoman was found dead on the road in Barangay Oring-Oring, Brooke’s Point, Palawan, around 7:30 last night, March 24.

The woman was identified as Geraldine Daganta, a resident of Barangay Mambalot, in the same town.

According to Police Lieutenant John Rhain Baza, deputy chief of police of Brooke’s Point, the victim’s motorcycle was heading towards Barangay Amas when she was shot by the unidentified assailant.

Daganta was allegedly involved in a lending business, prompting authorities to investigate potential motives such as robbery, extortion, or grievances from individuals connected to her business dealings.

“Wala tayong nakitang kahit ano na makakapag-identify sa biktima maliban na lang sa motorsiklo niya. Wala di cellphone o pera. Posibleng may galit sa biktima, baka sa mga napautang niya, o possible rin na pagnanakaw ang motibo. Ilan lang yan sa tinitingnan natin. Tuloy tuloy pa ang imbestigasyon namin sa ngayon,” Baza said.

In addition to these, law enforcement is probing the victim’s purpose for being in the vicinity and her companions leading up to the incident.

The Brooke’s Point police report said a passing motorist discovered the victim’s body alongside her motorcycle on the road and promptly notified the authorities.

Furthermore, a .45 caliber bullet was recovered at the crime scene.