Maja Salvador has started a new chapter in her life after getting engaged to her non-showbiz boyfriend Rambo Nuñez at a private event in Puerto Princesa City on Easter Sunday.

The actress, who first appeared on television at the age of 14 in the 2003 series It Might Be You, announced her engagement to Rambo on Sunday by sharing a photo of herself wearing a diamond engagement ring on her verified Facebook account.

Maja captioned it “My new beginning,” implying that she is ready to marry and have a family.

Rambo also confirmed his engagement to Maja on Instagram, saying, “The best part is yet to come, my love.”

Photos from Maja Salvador official FB page.

In March 2019, the actress confirmed that she had reconciled with Rambo after a nine-years breakup. They ended things because she had to choose between her career and her relationship.

Among the entertainment friends who congratulated the two were Ruffa Gutierrez, Angeline Quinto, Iya Villania, Alex Gonzaga, Lovie Poe, Heart Evangelista, Zsazsa Padilla, and Sunshine Cruz.

Maja and Rambo were also spotted recently in El Nido on their Holy Week break.