The Puerto Princesa City Business Permits Licensing Office reported that out of approximately 12,000 registered businesses in Puerto Princesa, only 2,500 have renewed their licenses for the year 2024.

Enterprises are encouraged to start following up on their renewals, which could result in congestion, delay the giving of necessary permits, and incur penalties for those who miss the deadline.

Tess Vicente, the representative for the Business Permits Licensing Office, noted that out of those 2,500 renewed licenses, only 889 have been registered online since their last count on January 12.

“Meron namang new businesses, taon-taon tumataas yan. Pero hindi pa tapos kasi hanggang January 20 ang aming renewal para sa mga business [last year]. Kaya kabado kami next week, kasi baka dumami. Nagloloko pa ang system, may penalty ang mga tao kapag hindi na-comply agad,” Vicente said.

According to Vicente, the possible reason for the slow number of renewed licenses was due to the weak internet connectivity of service providers in Puerto Princesa for the past week, as most business owners transact their renewals through the online system.

Although the period for renewing licenses started on January 2, Vicente noted that it was too early to make a count of all the registered businesses in Puerto Princesa due to the large gap of businesses that haven’t renewed.

“Marami na ring klase ng businesses ang nakaparenew, mga corporation, micro-, large-, small-, and medium-sized enterprises. Depende na lang kung sino yung masinop, at magpaaga,” she noted.