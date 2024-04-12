The National Power Corporation (NAPOCOR) proposed during a public hearing on Thursday that electric connections for commercial and industrial businesses should be charged ₱2.6588 per kilowatt-hour, twice the amount of the proposed subsidized approved generation rate (SAGR) for residential connections, in an effort to alleviate costs for the average consumer.

NAPOCOR presented their rationale for this difference during the public expository hearing at the Palawan Electric Cooperative (PALECO) gym this April 11. They claimed that businesses would have a greater capacity to pay the proposed SAGR rate than normal residential consumers, whose increased SAGR amounted to ₱1.208 per kilowatt-hour.

This proposal faced strong opposition from local business owners. Eric John Yayen, owner of Ka Inato restaurant and a member of the local chamber of commerce, even stated that the general computation of the SAGR would adversely affect most of the businesses in Palawan.

“Makikita natin na ang hanapbuhay ay [mostly] agikultura, meaning tourism, marine, (…) Ang mga negosyante dito, 99 percent ay micro-medium enterprise. Saloobin naming marami na i-klaro ng NPC kung ano ba yung sinasabi nilang large, commercial [enterprises], dahil mangilan-ngilan lang yan sa Palawan,” he said.

Another businessman, Arjie Lim, also raised doubts about the computation rate, as NAPOCOR did not make it clear whether the basis for their proposed SAGR was audited by an independent, third-party source.

“May mga data kasi dito na technical. Hindi naman ako engineer or accountant, simple lang akong negosyante, pero nakita ko kanina na four percent lang daw ng average income ay napupunta dito sa electricity. (…) Napakalaki ng gastos namin dito [sa kuryente], ngayon nadadagdagan pa, mas maraming negosyo ang magsasara,” Lim said.

NAPOCOR computed the SAGR by comparing the increased cost of fuel and inflation rate on a national level with the average Palaweño’s capacity to pay, based on the gross regional domestic product (GRDP) in Palawan in 2003 and 2021.

According to NAPOCOR’s reports, the GRDP increased 375%, from P 95 M in 2003 to P 453 M in 2021. Likewise, they noted that the average household income in Palawan increased 166%, from P 103,000 in 2003 to P 274, 390 in 2021.

Atty. Norman Yap, the Puerto Princesa City Legal Officer questioned the accuracy of this part of the report, which according to NAPOCOR was based on the Philippine Statistics Authority’s (PSA) own data on average household income.

“I doubt very much that is monthly kasi di naman ganyan kalaki ang income. Kung yan ay annual naman, kinompute ko at idinivide per month, nasa 22,000 ang average income ng Palaweño. Unless they’ve already doubled already the minimum wage,” Yap said.

“I have my misgivings (…) nakalagay dito na average household savings ay P 100,220. Now based on this computation, lumalabas na 36% ng kita ng average household ay naitatabi. Ibig sabihin 36% ng kinikita ng tao, ng average na Palaweño ay natatabi nila. Palagay ko ay ‘di yan naayon sa realidad,” he added.

Yap also raised NAPOCOR’s earlier petition for the increased SAGR in 2022, which was denied due to a lack of proper socio-economic data, noting that such data was critical for a fair computation of costs for Palaweños.

ERC Commissioner Catherine Maceda noted that the said concerns will be forwarded in a trial hearing.

Maceda reminded those present that the SAGR was still pending ERC’s final approval. NAPOCOR is currently holding public hearings in other localities, and would submit amendments to their SAGR proposal with amendments following the feedback from other cooperatives.