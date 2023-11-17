The Townsquare El Nido Heritage District, a newly established business in El Nido, opened its doors on Tuesday, offering a distinctive array of services catering to both tourists and local residents.

The heritage district, located at the edge of the town proper, provides a comprehensive assortment of amenities for visitors. One of its key features is a designated drop-off and pickup point, which caters to tourists and locals embarking on island-hopping adventures.

In addition to this convenient transportation hub, the district boasts a variety of other facilities, including restaurants, bars, cafes, a beauty salon and spa, and a fitness gym, offering a well-rounded experience for all.

Gerard Heinen Jr., from Artiscene Tropics Properties Inc., the owner of the establishment, revealed that the concept of establishing a heritage district came to him upon observing the traditional local architectural styles.

“When I got the opportunity to develop this area, I noticed that it has some old local architecture, so I realized that the locations of the architecture are quite ideal for the necessary infrastructure here. So that’s why, immediately, what I thought was to make this a heritage district, being the only ideal and suitable place for a heritage district here,” Heinen said.

“Sayang kasi kung gigibain yung (old structures) so this is something special,” he added.

Heinen added that that the Townsquare provides a unique experience, enriched by the artistic and cultural aspects evident in the various establishments within the district.

“This is quite different from other establishments here because of its cultural and historical aspect, the renovated local architecture, and the establishments once completed,” Heinen said.

Mayor Edna Gacot-Lim (5th from left) and Gerard Heinen Jr. (sixth from the left) at the inauguration of the Townsquare El Nido Heritage District.

He asserted that the establishment represents a significant stride forward in El Nido’s development, with the Townsquare boulevard being a crucial facility in this progression.

“So straight from the highway, this is the pickup loop for those going to the town, especially those who will go on an island hopping, this is the most seamless and convenient facility. In that way, we can also help ease unnecessary traffic to improve the convenience of residents and tourists. It’s the most suitable location being in the direct loop from the highway, hindi na kailangan pumasok pa sa downtown kasi sobrang sikip na doon,” he explained.

“And I would like to add that the drop off facility is open for all business establishments in El Nido and to the public 24 hours unconditionally, so all hotels, tour operators, boat men from Lio and from Corong-corong can use the facility for free,” he said.

He also stressed that a key component of the establishment is the water treatment facility, which aims to tackle the issue of potable water in the town.

Heinen stated that the water treatment facility ensures that all of their tap water, including that used in the kitchens, is treated and rendered safe for drinking, thus assisting in the prevention of dangerous waterborne infections.

Meanwhile, El Nido Municipal Tourism Officer Sharmaine Nur said the opening of the Townsquare El Nido Heritage District plays an important role in the development of the tourism of the town as it opened links to different establishments.

“I think it would be revolutionary in a sense that it would be a game changer, it will introduce upper level or upscale development in terms of infrastructure, aesthetic vibe, the design of the shops and the whole area in general,” Nur said.

“To think that it is a heritage district, I think the combination of the concept is good being modern and at the same time, culturally inclined to the original building that was constructed before town square,” he added.