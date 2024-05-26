An accident on the national highway in Barangay Sta. Monica yesterday, May 26, at around 12:30 p.m. involved a Kia Rio and an Isuzu pickup truck, leading to injuries.

The Kia Rio, carrying four passengers, veered off the road after its left front tire burst while overtaking another vehicle. The loss of control resulted in a head-on collision with an oncoming Isuzu pickup truck, driven by Laurence Jardiolin of Barangay San Pedro, Puerto Princesa City.

The force of the impact caused the Kia Rio to fall off the side of the road, while the pickup truck remained severely damaged on the highway. Passengers Jose Maria Mulawin Cardente, Joyce Ann Cardente, Kenneth Gerada Jugar, and a minor from Barangay San Miguel were rushed to the hospital with injuries.

The pickup truck driver was also taken to Adventist Hospital Palawan.

Police Station 2 (PS 2) has taken custody of both vehicles as investigations continue.

No updates have been provided yet on the conditions of those involved.