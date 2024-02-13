A thief was caught and forced to flee due to a homeowner’s vigilance in Barangay San Manuel, Puerto Princesa City.

The incident, recorded on CCTV past 1 a.m. on February 12, shows the burglar approaching a residence on Dr. Eleazar Rivera Road, unaware of the homeowner monitoring through security cameras.

The video, 1 minute and 2 seconds long, shared by a resident who wishes to remain anonymous for safety, shows the suspect attempting to steal. The homeowner, using the CCTV’s audio, threatened to shoot if the theft continued.

“Babarilin kita kapag kinuha mo yan,” the homeowner told the burglar. The intruder quickly fled, leaving behind the item he intended to steal on the ground.

The homeowner said the incident is the third burglary attempt, leading him to install CCTV cameras, which prevented the theft. He told Palawan News that he is sharing the video “for awareness,” hoping to prompt more patrols by local barangay or police to deter crime.

“Pang ilang beses na kasi ito. Dalawang beses nagnakaw, then pangatlo ngayon. Ngayon lang nakunan ng video dahil nagkabit na kami ng CCTV,” he said.