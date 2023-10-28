A large portion of the provincial government’s proposed 2024 Local Expenditure Program will be utilized for basic services under the Human Development Sector, Provincial Budget Officer Carlito Lorenzo said.

Lorenzo, along with Provincial Administrator Atty. Jethro Palayon and Provincial Information Officer Atty. Christian Jay Cojamco of the Local Finance Committee, presented the proposed P4,579,205,719 budget for the fiscal year 2024 to the media during the regular Arampangan program of the provincial government on Friday.

The 2024 proposed LEP is P285.4 billion higher than the P4,293,809,569 budget of the provincial government in 2023, which Lorenzo attributed primarily to the increase in national tax allocation.

“Our NTA increased by more or less P250 million,” he said.

Aside from the P3,969,294,219 NTA, other sources of funds for the 2024 budget will be local revenue (P599,411,500), shares from national wealth (excise tax) (P10,000,000), and shares from PAGCOR/PCSO (P500,000).

The 2024 LEP is divided into P1,558,790,663 (34.04%) for the governance sector, P1,435,874,113 (31.36%) for the human development sector, P1,196,398,114 (26.13%) for the general welfare sector, P288,153,121 (6.29%) for the economic sector, and P99,98,363 (2.18%) for the environment sector.

Lorenzo said the majority of the P1.1 billion human development sector allocation will be utilized for the delivery of health services, with almost P1 billion, while smaller programs like the Barangay Health Workers Development Program, Nutrition, Kilusan Ligtas Malaria, and counterparts to Department of Health projects are also included.

The fund also has allocations for sports programs, anti-drug abuse programs, reintegration of former rebels, peace and order, Rescue 165, and scholarships.

Lorenzo further explained that the LFC has allotted an additional P106 million scholarship fund for 2024.

“Aside from the P50 million allocation for scholarships for medical students under the ordinance, we are expanding the scholarship program,” Lorenzo said.

The general fund will be utilized for maintenance and other operating expenses in the amount of P2,156,700,675; personal services, including salaries of employees (P1,296,517,636); capital outlay (P656,990,424); and financial expenses or debt services for the loans of the provincial government (P468,987,629).

On October 10, the executive department submitted the proposed 2024 LEP to the Sangguniang Panlalawigan, and the Committee on Appropriations is currently deliberating it.

The local expenditure for Palawan in 2022 was P4.7 billion. However, it went down this year to P4.2 billion, allegedly due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In 2020, the national government’s revenue collection was reduced, which, in turn, led to a decrease in Palawan’s National Tax Allotment (NTA) and subsequently lowered the budget.