Board Member Al-Shariff Ibba led the formal opening of commercial stalls at Buliluyan Port Terminal on May 31, where travelers can purchase various products.

Ibba expressed his gratitude to the municipal government, led by Mayor Abraham Ibba, and to the tenants for their support in realizing the project.

Currently, there are convenience stores and consumer goods trading in the commercial building at Buliluyan Port Terminal, which is managed by the Municipal Economic Enterprise and Development Office (MEEDO).

In addition to Ibba, messages were also given by Curosia Buhari-Mirhan, owner of Mirhan Souvenirs and Pasalubong, and Nur Amin Legging, owner of Tatak Balabac.