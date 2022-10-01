The Building a Universal Mount for Heavy-Barrel Automated Weapon Integration, or BUHAWI, of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST), Philippine Navy (PN), and Robotics Society of the Philippines (RSP), was tested during Exercise Pagsisikap 2022 on Friday at Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

BUHAWI is an automated gun mount for heavy barrel Browning 0.50 caliber machine guns and was used during the exercise pagsisikap to test its capability.

Lt. Joseph Ison, public affairs officer of the Naval Forces West (NFW), said that test fires were conducted peacefully within the waters of Barangay Samariñana as part of the gunnery exercises of the navy.

He said the unmanned gun mount system project was anchored on the objective towards modernization.

“‘Yong mga vessels natin they were able to fire and test their weapon with satisfactory results at sinubukan nga natin dito ang BUHAWI. We are testing this equipment along with the operations kung paano ginagamit ng mga tao,” Ison said.

The first phase of the project, which includes design and the mechanical element system development, was conducted in 2019 by the DOST-Metals Industry Research and Development Center (MIRDC) with funding support from the DOST-Philippine Council for Industry, Energy and Emerging Technology Research and Development (PCIEEGRD).

The Philippine Navy, on the other hand, provided the funding for the second phase and enabled the creation of its peripherals, motors, military great cameras, and other control system designs.

The Navy conducted the series of live test fires through the Naval Sea System Command (NSSC) together with the Naval Research and Development Center (NRDC) to test BUHAWI’s reliability and durability before it’s installed on BRP Heracleo Alano or PC 376.

“Kaya nya umabot ng mga nasa 2,000 yards and it can make close fire support to other vessels. We cannot discuss the specifics,” Ison said.

The Exercise Pagsisikap started on September 27 to October 1 which includes amphibious landing operations, medical evacuation at sea, and other civil military operations activities.

