Budget Prep Essentials for your Perfect Prom Night

For all we know, your prom is kind of a big deal, a night you’ll remember for many years to come. From styling your outfit to matching your hair and make-up, you would surely want to be prepared for the special experience.

It’s prom season, and we bet you’re excited!

For all we know, your prom is kind of a big deal, a night you’ll remember for many years to come. From styling your outfit to matching your hair and make-up, you would surely want to be prepared for the special experience.

Plus, we’ve included tips to help you stay on a realistic prom budget. That way, you can start planning and preparing for an exciting prom season, while keeping your budget in mind.

Outfit

It can be easy to go a little crazy on your prom outfit. But if you go shopping with a budget already in mind, it can help you stay on track.

Check out the latest trends at The SM Store especially their dainty dresses and avail yourself loads of discounts this whole month of February.

For boys, SM Youth has a blazer that is way cheaper than renting one out.

Hair & Make-up

Whether you’re getting your makeup done professionally or just buying a special shade of lip-gloss for the evening, keep the costs in mind.

This month, you’re in awesome luck because SM City Puerto Princesa has some beauty treats for everyone.

Shop beauty at The SM Store Puerto Princesa and get up to 30% off on your favorite makeup, haircare, skincare, and more from February 1 to 29, 2020.

Eyebrows

Because “kilay is life”, you might want to have that semi-permanent touch on your eyebrows so you could have a worry-free night. Good news, Vogeré by Bong Villanueva Salon offers a 50 percent discount on their microblading services and other products.

They also have their BFF Promo and give P1,000 off on hair and make-up services if you bring a friend.

Skin

Get rid of dead skin cells and unleash your glowing skin on your anticipated night with Dermcare’s in demand and famous Diamond Power Peel. Visit their store at the 2nd Level of SM City Puerto Princesa and you might be qualified for some freebies.

Or you could visit Miniso for something to smile about because your favorite skincare product might be on sale. From February 1 to 16, 2020, selected cosmetics and skincare products are at a Buy 1 Take 1 promo.

Jewelry

The perfect prom outfit is accessorized, so make sure to factor in any additional jewelry, a matching purse or other accessories within your prom budget.

There are budget-friendly items available at SM Accessories. Or head now to Kultura and get up to 20% off on selected items on their Jewelry sale.

Shoes and Bags

To complete your look, add some color to your evening outfit with a chic pair of shoes and bags. Browse the range of options from Parisian, Alberto, and Hush Puppies to get your style all bagged-up.

When you’re all set for your night, just remember to have fun. Prom is supposed to be a fun-filled event, not a stressful one. Have a great and memorable experience!

Related

About the Author Press Release