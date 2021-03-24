Budget carriers cancel 72 domestic flights on March 25-April 4

Following the government’s additional restrictions and banning leisure travel into and out of the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces, budget carriers Cebu Pacific (CEB) and AirAsia Philippines have canceled a number of their domestic flights scheduled from March 25 to April 4.

CEB has canceled at least 36 flights bound to/from Manila, Boracay, Coron, Legazpi, Cauayan, Cebu, Pagadian, Ozamiz, Iloilo, Puerto Princesa, Kalibo, Naga, and Virac.



Air Asia cancelled and operating flights.

“From Boracay, we have some available flights because we need to make sure passengers are able to come back home,” CEB spokesperson Michelle Lim told the Philippine News Agency on Wednesday.

AirAsia Philippines also announced the cancellation of 36 domestic flights for the same period.

Both carriers announced that affected passengers may refund or rebook their tickets. They can also store the ticket value in a travel fund or their loyalty account.

Earlier, Philippine Airlines also canceled several domestic flights between Manila, Caticlan, and Cebu scheduled from March 23 to April 4.

PAL spokesperson Cielo Villaluna said the carrier would accommodate the passengers on several other PAL flights available.

On Sunday, President Rodrigo Duterte approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases to ban non-essential travel into and out of the NCR, and provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal that have been placed under the general community quarantine until April 4. (PNA)

