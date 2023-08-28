The Iwahig penal facility, through the Bureau of Corrections, and the National Irrigation Administration in Mimaropa to secure an easement right of way for the rehabilitation of the Inagawan Communal Irrigation System (CIS) in Puerto Princesa City.

The agreement was signed by Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) director general Gregorio Pio Catapang Jr. and National Irrigation Administration (NIA) Mimaropa acting regional manager Ronilo Cervantes in the presence of Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) Superintendent C/CInsp. Gary Garcia on August 24 in a move towards sustainable agriculture and food security.

It grants the NIA Palawan Irrigation Management Office (PIMO) permission to implement repair and improve the diversion dam inside the BuCors property at Inagawan Sub-Colony.

The agency aims to restore and enhance a deteriorated infrastructure to provide continuous and uninterrupted irrigation services to 240 hectares of farmland.

NIA said the development will benefit 171 farmer-beneficiaries of Irrigators’ Service Association of Inagawan-Kamuning, Inc., thereby strengthening food security in the city.

The NIA Mimaropa Palawan IMO is dedicated to completing this project with utmost efficiency before the year ends.

The signing ceremony, held at BuCor Compound, Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm, was also attended by CTO II Levi Evangelista, Palawan IMO Sr. Engr. A Mary Grace Cartagena on behalf of Division Manager Armando L. Flores and Senior IDO Glenda Buenavista.