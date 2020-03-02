BuCor investigates Iwahig ‘confrontation incident’ involving 2 jail guards

Iwahig Corrections Facility (ICF) chief superintendent Raul Levita said Monday in an interview with Palawan News that there was “no shooting incident” that happened near their administration building around 10 a.m. Sunday morning.

The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) is investigating the Sunday “confrontation incident” involving two corrections officers of the Iwahig penal facility as its chief superintendent clarifies that the gunshots that were heard were not due to a shooting incident but an “accidental gun discharge”.

“Siguro nagkaroon sila ng confrontation,” Levita said, referring to CO2 Ritchie Canja and JO1 Jayferson Bon-as, the two corrections officers who were allegedly involved in the confrontation.

Bon-as is said to be the team leader of a group of personnel sent to the ICF by BuCor director general Gerald Bantag from the Bureau of Jail Management and Penology (BJMP) earlier this year, while Canja is popular as the “dancing jail guard” of the corrections facility.

Levita said there were gunshots, but Canja and Bon-as did not take part in any violent struggle and did not exchange physical blows against each other.

“Nagkaroon lang talaga ng putok pero walang nag-away o direct shooting sa mga tao. Iniimbestigahan [ito] ng maayos [ngayon] para magkaroon tayo ng walang bias na resulta ng investigation. Ang gusto lang ng ating director general payapang kolonya,” Levita said.

“Sa lupa lang [ang putok]. Walang shootout na nangyari sa loob ng kolonya. Hindi ko nabasa pa ang report, hayaan natin ang investigation [na] alamin kung ano ang nangyari at kung sino ang nagpaputok ng illegal,” he added.

Asked about why Canja was brought to the hospital after the incident, Levita replied by saying “walang away, walang nasaktan”.

Levita added that he was in his quarters when the shots rang out inside the ICF.

He pointed out that after the “simple incident”, the mood inside the penal farm went “peaceful and normal” again.

He said Canja, Bon-as, and 11 others are now in Manila for the investigation that is being conducted by the BuCor.

“To clarify the issues na nangyari, both parties were sent to the investigation of the Bureau of Corrections kaya ayaw ko ma-pre-empt ang resulta. Anything na sabihin ko kasi will be used against me at ayaw ko na baka kapag nagsalita ako ay ‘yon ang paniwalaan ng mga imbestigador and I don’t want to be biased. I’ll let the investigation section of the Bureau of Corrections handle the case,” he said.

He also said that the parties involved are not suspended but are “on official business” to the central office to meet with the investigators and to answer some clarificatory questions”.

Levita said they left the ICF on the night of March 1 and early morning of March 2.

“All of them are involved, so yong final list ay hindi ko alam. Still counting ako kasi nasa investigation, possible na magpadala ako uli ng tao doon,” he said.

Levita also explained that the temporary lockdown they implemented on the day of the incident was for the inmates’ security and for the employees to monitor whether the “problem will elevate”.

Sunday is a regular visiting day, but due to the incident, families visiting the inmates were sent home, including those picnicking at the Balsahan River.

He said a new order will be issued by his office to allow visiting again.

“Mag-i-issue rin ako ng reopening ng mga dalaw kasi kapag mga ganoon na biglaan pangyayari, talagang pinapalabas namin lahat kasi ayaw namin na pati mga bisita ay mapahamak kasi hindi pa namin na-a-assess kung ano talaga ang nangyari kaya initially ay palalabasin talaga,” he said.

“Even the employees ay hindi namin pinapayagan lumabas kasi kailangan namin kung mag-elevate ang problema, di natin alam kung anong klaseng problema pa. Yon ang gagawin agad ng superintendent ang i-lock down,” Levita added.

On Sunday morning, the ICF went on lockdown following a shooting incident allegedly involving Canja and Bon-as at Quarter 2 near the administration building.

Sources inside the ICF who declined to be named said they heard eight gunshots coming from the administration building area before Canja was seen being rushed to the hospital.

Canja is known as the jail guard of the ICF whose dancing videos have gone viral, while Bon-as was the same jail officer who got involved on January 31 in a brawling incident with corrections technical senior superintendent Dr. Amador Perez Jr. (with reports from Ruth Rodriguez)

