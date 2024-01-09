The Bureau of Corrections (BuCor) and the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm (IPPF) are exploring a partnership with the private sector to achieve their financial sustainability goals.

In a statement, Director General Gregorio Pio Catapang pointed out the successful model of the Davao Penal Prison and Penal Farm (DPPF), emphasizing the importance of collaborating with the private sector.

He cited the profitable partnership with Tagum Agricultural Development Company, Incorporated (TADECO), which generates monthly revenues of PHP20 million to PHP22 million through the cultivation and export of Cavendish bananas.

The IPPF is well-positioned to benefit from the Reformation Initiative for Sustainable Environment for Food Security (RISE) program.

Catapang mentioned that this initiative, along with the potential transformation of the IPPF into a mega economic zone, demonstrates BuCor’s dedication to exploring innovative avenues for financial growth.

Negotiations are underway to potentially lease parts of the San Ramon Prison and Penal Farm in Zamboanga City for a solar project, indicating BuCor’s interest in diversifying its sustainable initiatives.

BuCor aims to utilize its extensive land, totaling 48,783.31 hectares, for establishing agro- and aqua-culture sites and economic zones.

Catapang expressed optimism regarding BuCor’s future financial autonomy.

“Imagine kung lahat ng OPPF (operating prisons and penal farms) namin ay may income, baka dumating ang panahon na hindi na kami hihingi ng budget sa gobyerno at kami pa ang magbibigay. Sa lawak ng lupain ng BuCor, di malayong mangyari yan” he said.

The move aligns with BuCor’s broader vision encapsulated in the “Bagong BuCor sa Bagong Pilipinas” (New BuCor in the New Philippines) program.